Side effect(s) of Nadolol

Read the side effects of Nadolol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Slow heart rate, heart failure, low blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythm.- Dizziness, fatigue, tingling, sleepiness and change in behavior.- Asthma.- Nausea, diarrhea, abdominal discomfort, constipation, vomiting, indigestion, loss of appetite, bloating, and flatulence.- Rash, itching, headache, dry mouth, eyes or skin, impotence, facial swelling, weight gain, slurred speech, cough, increased sweating, ringing in the ear and blurred vision.* Avoid excess dosage.