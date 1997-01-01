Side effect(s) of Nabilone

Read the side effects of Nabilone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, elevated mood, anxiety, lightheadedness, headache, trouble sleeping, memory problems, confusion and depression.- Fast heart rate, fainting, low/high blood pressure, flushing and stroke.- Allergic reactions like rash, itching and excessive sweating.- Visual disturbances.- Nausea and vomiting.- Cough, difficulty in breathing, sinus headache and wheezing.* Avoid excess dosage or long-term use of this medication.