Side effect(s) of Nabilone

Read the side effects of Nabilone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, drowsiness, dry mouth, elevated mood, anxiety, lightheadedness, headache, trouble sleeping, memory problems, confusion and depression.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate, fainting, low/high blood pressure, flushing and stroke.
Skin
-
Allergic reactions like rash, itching and excessive sweating.
Eye and ENT
-
Visual disturbances.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea and vomiting.
Respiratory
-
Cough, difficulty in breathing, sinus headache and wheezing.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage or long-term use of this medication.