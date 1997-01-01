medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Side effects of Drugs

Side effect(s) of Mycophenolate Mofetil

Read the side effects of Mycophenolate Mofetil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting.

Body as a Whole- Enlarged abdomen, collection of pus, accidental injury, chills, fever, cyst, face edema, flu syndrome, bleeding, hernia, uneasiness, neck pain and pelvic pain.

Blood- Blood clot disorder, bruising and decreased blood counts.

Genitourinary- Acute kidney failure, albumin/blood in urine, painful urination, impotence, kidney failure, absence of urination, prostate gland disorder, miscarriage, urinary frequency/incontinence, urinary retention and urinary tract disorder.

Heart- Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, slow/fast heart rate, blood clot in veins, heart block, congestive heart failure, low/high blood pressure, pallor, palpitation, fluid accumulation and fainting.

Metabolic- Abnormal healing, increased acidity, increase in liver enzymes, dehydration, generalized swelling, gout, increase or decrease in calcium/fat/urea/protein in blood, excess thirst and weight gain/loss.

Gastrointestinal- Loss of appetite, jaundice, difficulty in swallowing, inflammation of gastrointestinal tract, flatulence, gastrointestinal bleeding, infection, gum enlargement, liver damage, abnormal liver function tests, blood in stool, mouth ulceration, nausea, vomiting, mouth infection, rectal disorder and stomach ulcer.

Respiratory- Difficulty in breathing, asthma, nose bleed, hiccup, hyperventilation, lung swelling/disorder, cancer, fluid accumulation in lung, respiratory disorder, respiratory tract inflammation/infections, sputum increased and voice alteration.

Skin - Pimples, hair loss, fungal infection, bleeding, itching, rash, skin cancer, skin disorder, scar, skin ulcer and sweating.

Central Nervous System- Agitation, anxiety, confusion, epilepsy, confusion, depression, dry mouth, emotional lability, hallucinations, increased muscle tone, nervousness, tingling, mental disorder, drowsiness and abnormal thinking.

Musculoskeletal- Muscle/joint pain, leg cramps, muscle weakness and joint inflammation.

Eye and ENT- Abnormal vision, double vision, cataract (not specified), eye inflammation, deafness, ear pain, ringing in the ear and increased tears.
Other Precautions : * Avoid exposure to sunlight.
* It may cause severe life threatening infections, if it is so consult with your doctor.

Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Drug Price

Mystead 500 (Steadfast MediShield Pvt. Ltd.) Immutil (La Renon Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.) Mystead 250 (Steadfast MediShield Pvt. Ltd.)

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.