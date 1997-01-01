Side effect(s) of Mycophenolate Mofetil

Read the side effects of Mycophenolate Mofetil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Anxiety, back pain, constipation, cough, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, loss of appetite, tiredness, weakness, nausea, tremor, sleeplessness, stomach upset and vomiting.- Enlarged abdomen, collection of pus, accidental injury, chills, fever, cyst, face edema, flu syndrome, bleeding, hernia, uneasiness, neck pain and pelvic pain.- Blood clot disorder, bruising and decreased blood counts.- Acute kidney failure, albumin/blood in urine, painful urination, impotence, kidney failure, absence of urination, prostate gland disorder, miscarriage, urinary frequency/incontinence, urinary retention and urinary tract disorder.- Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, slow/fast heart rate, blood clot in veins, heart block, congestive heart failure, low/high blood pressure, pallor, palpitation, fluid accumulation and fainting.- Abnormal healing, increased acidity, increase in liver enzymes, dehydration, generalized swelling, gout, increase or decrease in calcium/fat/urea/protein in blood, excess thirst and weight gain/loss.- Loss of appetite, jaundice, difficulty in swallowing, inflammation of gastrointestinal tract, flatulence, gastrointestinal bleeding, infection, gum enlargement, liver damage, abnormal liver function tests, blood in stool, mouth ulceration, nausea, vomiting, mouth infection, rectal disorder and stomach ulcer.- Difficulty in breathing, asthma, nose bleed, hiccup, hyperventilation, lung swelling/disorder, cancer, fluid accumulation in lung, respiratory disorder, respiratory tract inflammation/infections, sputum increased and voice alteration.- Pimples, hair loss, fungal infection, bleeding, itching, rash, skin cancer, skin disorder, scar, skin ulcer and sweating.- Agitation, anxiety, confusion, epilepsy, confusion, depression, dry mouth, emotional lability, hallucinations, increased muscle tone, nervousness, tingling, mental disorder, drowsiness and abnormal thinking.- Muscle/joint pain, leg cramps, muscle weakness and joint inflammation.- Abnormal vision, double vision, cataract (not specified), eye inflammation, deafness, ear pain, ringing in the ear and increased tears.* Avoid exposure to sunlight.* It may cause severe life threatening infections, if it is so consult with your doctor.