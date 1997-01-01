Side effect(s) of Muromonab CD 3

Read the side effects of Muromonab CD 3 as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Autonomic Nervous System
-
Excessive sweating and dilatation of blood vessels.
Body as a Whole
-
Loss of appetite, weakness, fever, chills, fatigue, lethargy, uneasiness, pain.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm, slow/fast heart rate, high/low blood pressure and chest pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Convulsions, dizziness, headache and tremor.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain and vomiting.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Metabolic
-
Swelling in the legs.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain and muscle pain.
Psychiatric
-
Confusion, depression, nervousness and drowsiness.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney damage.
Respiratory
-
Abnormal chest sound, difficulty in breathing, fast breathing, lung swelling and wheezing.
Skin
-
Itching, rash and redness.
Eye and ENT
-
Sensitivity to light and ringing in the ear.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.