Side effect(s) of Muromonab CD 3

Read the side effects of Muromonab CD 3 as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Excessive sweating and dilatation of blood vessels.- Loss of appetite, weakness, fever, chills, fatigue, lethargy, uneasiness, pain.- Abnormal heart rhythm, slow/fast heart rate, high/low blood pressure and chest pain.- Convulsions, dizziness, headache and tremor.- Diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain and vomiting.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Swelling in the legs.- Joint pain and muscle pain.- Confusion, depression, nervousness and drowsiness.- Kidney damage.- Abnormal chest sound, difficulty in breathing, fast breathing, lung swelling and wheezing.- Itching, rash and redness.- Sensitivity to light and ringing in the ear.*Avoid excess dosage.