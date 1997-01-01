Side effect(s) of Morphine

Read the side effects of Morphine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and emotion.- Weakness, headache, agitation, tremor, uncoordinated muscle movements, seizures, mood changes, nervousness, apprehension, depression, floating feelings, abnormal visual disturbances and sleeplessness.- Dry mouth, loss of appetite, diarrhea, cramps, taste alteration, constipation, intestinal obstruction, indigestion and increased level of liver enzymes.- Flushing of the face, chills, fast/slow heart rate, palpitations, faintness and low/high blood pressure.- Urine retention or hesitance, absence of urination and impotence.- Itching, hives, rash, increased sweating.- Tingling, asthma and double vision.* Avoid excess dosage.