Side effect(s) of Morphine

Read the side effects of Morphine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Constipation, lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, and emotion.
Central Nervous System
-
Weakness, headache, agitation, tremor, uncoordinated muscle movements, seizures, mood changes, nervousness, apprehension, depression, floating feelings, abnormal visual disturbances and sleeplessness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, loss of appetite, diarrhea, cramps, taste alteration, constipation, intestinal obstruction, indigestion and increased level of liver enzymes.
Heart
-
Flushing of the face, chills, fast/slow heart rate, palpitations, faintness and low/high blood pressure.
Genitourinary
-
Urine retention or hesitance, absence of urination and impotence.
Skin
-
Itching, hives, rash, increased sweating.
Other
-
Tingling, asthma and double vision.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.