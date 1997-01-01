Side effect(s) of Moricizine

Read the side effects of Moricizine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death.
Heart
-
Low/high blood pressure, fainting, abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart rate, blood clot in lungs, heart attack, dilatation of blood vessels and stroke.
Central Nervous System
-
Tremor, anxiety, depression, emotional state, confusion, drowsiness, agitation, epilepsy, coma, abnormal gait, hallucinations, night blindness, double vision, speech disorder, restlessness, loss of memory, abnormal coordination and movement disorders.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary retention or frequency, painful urination, urinary incontinence, kidney pain, impotence and decreased sexual activity.
Respiratory
-
Over breathing, suspension of external breathing, asthma, inflammation of pharynx/sinus and cough.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, bitter taste, difficulty in swallowing, flatulence and intestinal obstruction.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, chills, temperature intolerance, eye pain, rash, itching, dry skin, hives, swelling of the lips and tongue and ringing in the ear.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor ECG regularly while taking this medication to know the progress.