Side effect(s) of Moricizine

Read the side effects of Moricizine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, nausea, headache, fatigue, palpitations, difficulty in breathing, congestive heart failure, musculoskeletal pain, diarrhea, dry mouth and death.- Low/high blood pressure, fainting, abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart rate, blood clot in lungs, heart attack, dilatation of blood vessels and stroke.- Tremor, anxiety, depression, emotional state, confusion, drowsiness, agitation, epilepsy, coma, abnormal gait, hallucinations, night blindness, double vision, speech disorder, restlessness, loss of memory, abnormal coordination and movement disorders.- Urinary retention or frequency, painful urination, urinary incontinence, kidney pain, impotence and decreased sexual activity.- Over breathing, suspension of external breathing, asthma, inflammation of pharynx/sinus and cough.- Loss of appetite, bitter taste, difficulty in swallowing, flatulence and intestinal obstruction.- Fever, chills, temperature intolerance, eye pain, rash, itching, dry skin, hives, swelling of the lips and tongue and ringing in the ear.* Monitor ECG regularly while taking this medication to know the progress.