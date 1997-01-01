Side effect(s) of Moexipril HCl Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets

Read the side effects of Moexipril HCl Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Cough, dizziness and fatigue.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, abdominal pain, chest pain, indigestion, nausea, vomiting.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, fainting, increased muscle tone.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory infection, nose, sinus, pharynx, lung inflammation.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection, impotence, peripheral edema, pus in urine.
Musculoskeletal
-
Back pain.
Miscellaneous
-
Flu syndrome, and fever.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.