Side effect(s) of Moclobemide

Read the side effects of Moclobemide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure.- Anxiety, weakness, fainting and irritability.- Gastrointestinal pain, stomach discomfort, diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting.- Painful urination, urinary urgency, irregular periods and prolonged menstruation.- Irregular heartbeats and high blood pressure.- Blurred vision, bleeding in gums, skin rash, hives, itching and swelling.* Patient may develop with increased risk of suicidal thoughts, mental changes, if it so consult with your doctor.* Take proper diet.