Side effect(s) of Moclobemide

Read the side effects of Moclobemide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dry mouth, headache, sleeplessness, nausea, dizziness, tremor, agitation, restlessness, constipation, fast heart rate, sleepiness and low blood pressure.
Central Nervous System
-
Anxiety, weakness, fainting and irritability.
Gastrointestinal
-
Gastrointestinal pain, stomach discomfort, diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting.
Genitourinary
-
Painful urination, urinary urgency, irregular periods and prolonged menstruation.
Heart
-
Irregular heartbeats and high blood pressure.
Miscellaneous
-
Blurred vision, bleeding in gums, skin rash, hives, itching and swelling.
Other Precautions :
* Patient may develop with increased risk of suicidal thoughts, mental changes, if it so consult with your doctor.
* Take proper diet.