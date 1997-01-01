Side effect(s) of Mitotane

Read the side effects of Mitotane as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Hypertension, sudden fall in blood pressure, flushing.
Central Nervous System
-
Lethargy, drowsiness, dizziness, vertigo.
Skin
-
Skin toxicity.
Eye
-
Non-inflammatory disease of the retina, visual blurring, double vision.
Gastrointestinal
-Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine, inflammation of the bladder, albumin is present in the urine.
Miscellaneous
-
Generalized aching, extreme elevation of body temperature.
Other Precautions :
*After trauma or severe shock, stop the medication.