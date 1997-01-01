Side effect(s) of Mitotane

Read the side effects of Mitotane as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Hypertension, sudden fall in blood pressure, flushing.- Lethargy, drowsiness, dizziness, vertigo.- Skin toxicity.- Non-inflammatory disease of the retina, visual blurring, double vision.-Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.- Blood in urine, inflammation of the bladder, albumin is present in the urine.- Generalized aching, extreme elevation of body temperature.*After trauma or severe shock, stop the medication.