Side effect(s) of Mitomycin

Read the side effects of Mitomycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Severe effects
-
Bone marrow depression, heart failure, liver and kidney damage, abnormal decrease in platelet counts.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, anorexia, and mouth ulcer.
Skin
-
Hair loss, nail discoloration, rash and itching.
Respiratory
-
Lung infection/inflammation, cough and difficulty in breathing.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, tingling, elevated liver enzyme, uneasiness and bladder fibrosis/contraction.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.