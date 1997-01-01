Side effect(s) of Mitomycin

Read the side effects of Mitomycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Bone marrow depression, heart failure, liver and kidney damage, abnormal decrease in platelet counts.- Nausea, vomiting, anorexia, and mouth ulcer.- Hair loss, nail discoloration, rash and itching.- Lung infection/inflammation, cough and difficulty in breathing.- Fever, tingling, elevated liver enzyme, uneasiness and bladder fibrosis/contraction.* Avoid excess dosage.