Side effect(s) of Mirtazapine

Read the side effects of Mirtazapine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- High blood pressure, palpitations, postural hypotension and dilation of the blood vessels.- Drowsiness, loss of strength, dizziness, abnormal dreams, abnormal thinking, confusion, tremor, agitation, amnesia, anxiety, depression, headache, abnormal movements, and suicidal tendencies.- Itching and rash.- Dry mouth, constipation, nausea, abdominal pain, acute abdominal syndrome, loss of appetite, diarrhea, impaired digestion, flatulence and vomiting.- Urinary frequency, sexual dysfunction and urinary tract infection.- Decrease in white blood cells.-Increased appetite, weight gain, peripheral edema and thirst.- Back pain, muscle pain, joint pain and muscle weakness.- Shortness of breath, increased cough and sinusitis.- Flu syndrome, poor or indistinct vision, inflammation of pharynx, rhinitis, taste perversion and ringing the ears.*Avoid abrupt withdrawal.