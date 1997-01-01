Side effect(s) of Mirtazapine

Read the side effects of Mirtazapine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
High blood pressure, palpitations, postural hypotension and dilation of the blood vessels.
Central Nervous System
Drowsiness, loss of strength, dizziness, abnormal dreams, abnormal thinking, confusion, tremor, agitation, amnesia, anxiety, depression, headache, abnormal movements, and suicidal tendencies.
Skin
Itching and rash.
Gastrointestinal
Dry mouth, constipation, nausea, abdominal pain, acute abdominal syndrome, loss of appetite, diarrhea, impaired digestion, flatulence and vomiting.
Genitourinary
Urinary frequency, sexual dysfunction and urinary tract infection.
Blood
Decrease in white blood cells.
Metabolic
-Increased appetite, weight gain, peripheral edema and thirst.
Musculoskeletal
Back pain, muscle pain, joint pain and muscle weakness.
Respiratory
Shortness of breath, increased cough and sinusitis.
Miscellaneous
Flu syndrome, poor or indistinct vision, inflammation of pharynx, rhinitis, taste perversion and ringing the ears.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid abrupt withdrawal.