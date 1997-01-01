Side effect(s) of Mipomersen Injection

Read the side effects of Mipomersen Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Injection site reactions, flu-like symptoms, nausea, headache and elevations in serum transaminases.
Heart
-
Chest pain, palpitations, high blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, abdominal pain.
Liver
-
Abnormal liver function and elevation in liver enzymes.
Miscellaneous
-
Fatigue, fever, chills, swelling in the extremities, musculoskeletal pain, and sleeplessness.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.