Side effect(s) of Milnacipran Hcl

Read the side effects of Milnacipran Hcl as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Palpitations, fast heart rate, high blood pressure, flushing and hot flush.
Eye
-
Blurred vision.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, constipation, vomiting, dry mouth and abdominal pain.
General
-
Chest pain, chills and chest discomfort.
Metabolic
-
Decreased appetite.
♦
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, migraine, tingling, tremor, sensory loss, sleeplessness, anxiety, anger, aggression and homicidal ideation.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection and difficulty in breathing.
Skin
-
Excessive sweating, rash and itching.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.