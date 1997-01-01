Side effect(s) of Miglustat

Read the side effects of Miglustat as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Weight loss, diarrhea, tremor, flatulence, abdominal pain, headache, and influenza-like symptoms.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, abdominal pain, flatulence, constipation, nausea, dry mouth.
Body as a Whole
-
Influenza-like symptoms, pain, pain legs, weakness, abdominal distension, back pain, abdominal distension gaseous, chills, heaviness in limbs.
Metabolic
-
Decreased weight.
Central Nervous System
-
Tremor, dizziness, cramps legs, gait unsteady, numbness localized, shaking.
Psychiatric
-
Lack of appetite, jitteriness, memory loss.
Eye
-
Eye abnormality, visual disturbances.
Genitourinary
-
Menstrual irregularity.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.