Side effect(s) of Mifamurtide

Read the side effects of Mifamurtide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
-
Anemia.
Metabolic
-
Loss of appetite.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache and dizziness.
Eye and ENT
-
Hearing loss.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate high blood pressure, and low blood pressure.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, cough, and rapid breathing.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea and abdominal pain.
Skin
-
Excessive sweating.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain, back pain, extremity pain and joint pain.
General
-
Chills, fever, fatigue, uneasiness, weakness, fluid retention, chest pain, Increase in blood urea and blood creatinine.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.