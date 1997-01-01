Side effect(s) of Mifamurtide

Read the side effects of Mifamurtide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Anemia.- Loss of appetite.- Headache and dizziness.- Hearing loss.- Fast heart rate high blood pressure, and low blood pressure.- Difficulty in breathing, cough, and rapid breathing.- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea and abdominal pain.- Excessive sweating.- Muscle pain, back pain, extremity pain and joint pain.- Chills, fever, fatigue, uneasiness, weakness, fluid retention, chest pain, Increase in blood urea and blood creatinine.* Avoid excess dosage.