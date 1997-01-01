Side effect(s) of Midazolam

Read the side effects of Midazolam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Serious effects
-
Decreased tidal volume and respiration rate.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, increased appetite and vomiting.
Central nervous System
-
Reduced alertness, confusion, emotion, hallucinations, fatigue, dizziness, incorodination, post-operative sedation and memory loss.
Miscellaneous
-
Jaundice, irregular heartbeat, shock, headache and cough.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.