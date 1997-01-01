Side effect(s) of Mezlocillin sodium

Read the side effects of Mezlocillin sodium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Lethargy, irritability, hallucinations, epilepsy, dizziness, fatigue, sleeplessness, hyperactivity and prolonged muscle relaxation.- Skin scar.- Itchy eyes.- Nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, rectal bleeding, flatulence, inflammation of intestine and loss of appetite.- Inflammation of kidney, absence of urine, protein in urine, blood/pus in urine and elevated Blood Urea Nitrogen.- Jaundice and inflammation of liver.- Anemia, decreased/altered blood cell counts, bone marrow depression and prolonged bleeding.- Elevated liver enzyme levels and reduced mineral and uric acid level in blood.- Life threatening allergic reactions that may lead to death, vaginal inflammation, fever, pain at site of injection, blood clots, vein irritation/inflammation and compression of spinal nerve.*Avoid excess dosage.