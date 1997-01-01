Side effect(s) of Mezlocillin sodium

Read the side effects of Mezlocillin sodium as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Lethargy, irritability, hallucinations, epilepsy, dizziness, fatigue, sleeplessness, hyperactivity and prolonged muscle relaxation.
Skin
-
Skin scar.
Eye and ENT
-
Itchy eyes.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, rectal bleeding, flatulence, inflammation of intestine and loss of appetite.
Genitourinary
-
Inflammation of kidney, absence of urine, protein in urine, blood/pus in urine and elevated Blood Urea Nitrogen.
Liver
-
Jaundice and inflammation of liver.
Blood
-
Anemia, decreased/altered blood cell counts, bone marrow depression and prolonged bleeding.
Metabolic
-
Elevated liver enzyme levels and reduced mineral and uric acid level in blood.
Miscellaneous
-
Life threatening allergic reactions that may lead to death, vaginal inflammation, fever, pain at site of injection, blood clots, vein irritation/inflammation and compression of spinal nerve.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.