Side effect(s) of Mexiletine

Read the side effects of Mexiletine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Palpitations, chest pain, increased heart rhythm and heart failure.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, lightheadedness, tremor, nervousness, coordination difficulties, headache, changes in sleep habits, weakness, tingling, numbness, fatigue, speech difficulties, confusion, depression and drowsiness.
Liver
-
Increased liver enzymes and liver damage.
Skin
-
Rash.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision, visual disturbances, ringing in ears, and uncontrolled movement of the eyes.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, heartburn, diarrhea, constipation, changes in appetite, dry mouth, abdominal pain, cramps, or discomfort.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Miscellaneous
-
Non-specific swelling, fever and hypersensitivity.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.