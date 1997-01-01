Side effect(s) of Mexiletine

Read the side effects of Mexiletine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Palpitations, chest pain, increased heart rhythm and heart failure.- Dizziness, lightheadedness, tremor, nervousness, coordination difficulties, headache, changes in sleep habits, weakness, tingling, numbness, fatigue, speech difficulties, confusion, depression and drowsiness.- Increased liver enzymes and liver damage.- Rash.- Blurred vision, visual disturbances, ringing in ears, and uncontrolled movement of the eyes.- Nausea, vomiting, heartburn, diarrhea, constipation, changes in appetite, dry mouth, abdominal pain, cramps, or discomfort.- Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Muscle pain.- Difficulty in breathing.- Non-specific swelling, fever and hypersensitivity.* Avoid excess dosage.