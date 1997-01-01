Side effect(s) of Metronidazole

Read the side effects of Metronidazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most common
-
Headache, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramping.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Heart
-
ECG changes.
Central Nervous System
-
Brain disease, seizures, eye nerve problems, dizziness, unsteadiness, in coordination, confusion, irritability, depression, weakness and sleeplessness.
Hypersensitivity
-
Hives, rash, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, skin death, flushing, nasal congestion, dryness of the mouth and fever.
Genitourinary
-
Painful urination, bladder inflammation, adequate urination and incontinence.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.