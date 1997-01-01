Side effect(s) of Methyltestosterone

Read the side effects of Methyltestosterone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abnormal hair growth in body surface, male pattern of baldness, and acne.- Retention of sodium, chloride, water, potassium.: Amenorrhea and other menstrual irregularities.: Breast enlargement in male, and excessive frequency and duration of penile erections.- Nausea, jaundice.- Blood clotting problems.- Increased or decreased libido, headache, anxiety, depression, and generalized tingling.- Increased serum cholesterol.* Avoid excess dosage