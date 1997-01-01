Side effect(s) of Methyltestosterone

Read the side effects of Methyltestosterone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Skin
-
Abnormal hair growth in body surface, male pattern of baldness, and acne.
Fluid and Electrolyte Disturbances
-
Retention of sodium, chloride, water, potassium.
Genitourinary
-
Female
: Amenorrhea and other menstrual irregularities.
Male
: Breast enlargement in male, and excessive frequency and duration of penile erections.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, jaundice.
Blood
-
Blood clotting problems.
Central Nervous System
-
Increased or decreased libido, headache, anxiety, depression, and generalized tingling.
Metabolic
-
Increased serum cholesterol.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage