Side effect(s) of Methylprednisolone

Read the side effects of Methylprednisolone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Heart failure, high blood pressure and fluid retention.- Muscle weakness, loss of muscle mass, joint inflammation, tendon rupture, vertebral compression and fractures.- Peptic ulcer and abdominal distention.- Facial swelling increased sweating, redness and rash.- Stroke, convulsions, unsteadiness and headache.- Suppression of growth in children and menstrual irregularities.- Increased blood sugar level.- Increased eye pressure.* Avoid excess dosage.