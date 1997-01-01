Side effect(s) of Methylprednisolone

Read the side effects of Methylprednisolone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Heart failure, high blood pressure and fluid retention.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle weakness, loss of muscle mass, joint inflammation, tendon rupture, vertebral compression and fractures.
Gastrointestinal
-
Peptic ulcer and abdominal distention.
Skin
-
Facial swelling increased sweating, redness and rash.
Central Nervous System
-
Stroke, convulsions, unsteadiness and headache.
Genitourinary
-
Suppression of growth in children and menstrual irregularities.
Metabolic
-
Increased blood sugar level.
Eye
-
Increased eye pressure.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.