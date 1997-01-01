Side effect(s) of Methylergometrine

Read the side effects of Methylergometrine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
High/low blood pressure, epilepsy and headache.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, hallucinations and ringing in the ear.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, foul taste and diarrhea.
Heart
-
Chest pain, palpitations and slow heart rate.
Respiratory
-
Nasal congestion and difficulty in breathing.
Potentially Fatal
- Shock.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.