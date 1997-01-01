Side effect(s) of Methylergometrine

Read the side effects of Methylergometrine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- High/low blood pressure, epilepsy and headache.- Dizziness, hallucinations and ringing in the ear.- Nausea, vomiting, foul taste and diarrhea.- Chest pain, palpitations and slow heart rate.- Nasal congestion and difficulty in breathing.- Shock.*Avoid excess dosage.