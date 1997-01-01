Side effect(s) of Methyclothiazide

Read the side effects of Methyclothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Headache, cramping and weakness.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Inflammation of pancreas, jaundice, vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, gastric irritation, constipation and loss of appetite.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Hypersensitivity
-
Respiratory distress, lung swelling, fever, bleeding, hives, rash and photosensitivity.
Metabolic
-
Increased blood sugar, elevated uric acid in blood and fluid imbalance.
Central Nervous System
-
Unsteadiness, dizziness, tingling, muscle spasm and restlessness.
Eye
-
Transient blurred vision.
Genitourinary
-
Presence of glucose in urine.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.