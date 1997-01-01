Side effect(s) of Methyclothiazide

Read the side effects of Methyclothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, cramping and weakness.- Low blood pressure.- Inflammation of pancreas, jaundice, vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, gastric irritation, constipation and loss of appetite.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Respiratory distress, lung swelling, fever, bleeding, hives, rash and photosensitivity.- Increased blood sugar, elevated uric acid in blood and fluid imbalance.- Unsteadiness, dizziness, tingling, muscle spasm and restlessness.- Transient blurred vision.- Presence of glucose in urine.* Avoid excess dosage.