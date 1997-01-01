Side effect(s) of Methsuximide

Read the side effects of Methsuximide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, weight loss, abdominal pain and constipation.- Bone marrow suppression and decrease in blood cell counts.- Drowsiness, dizziness, irritability, nervousness, headache, blurred vision, photophobia, hiccups, sleeplessness, confusion, instability, mental slowness, depression and aggressiveness.- Hives, itching and rash.- Increased blood supply.- Protein in urine and blood in urine.- Eye swelling.* Avoid excess dosage.