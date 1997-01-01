Side effect(s) of Methsuximide

Read the side effects of Methsuximide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal System
-
Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, weight loss, abdominal pain and constipation.
Blood
-
Bone marrow suppression and decrease in blood cell counts.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, dizziness, irritability, nervousness, headache, blurred vision, photophobia, hiccups, sleeplessness, confusion, instability, mental slowness, depression and aggressiveness.
Skin
-
Hives, itching and rash.
Heart
-
Increased blood supply.
Genitourinary
-
Protein in urine and blood in urine.
Eye
-
Eye swelling.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.