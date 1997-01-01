Side effect(s) of Methotrexate

Read the side effects of Methotrexate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, fatigue, headache, language disorder, weakness, paresis, convulsions, destruction of the myelin sheaths (IV after cranio spinal irradiation), inflammation of the arachnoid (a covering of the brain), transient paresis, nerve damage.- Redness of the skin, rashes, itching, loss of hair, hives, photosensitivity, pigmentary changes, skin discoloration, dilatation of blood vessels, acne, furunculosis, aggravation of psoriasis by ultraviolet light, severe allergic reactions.- Blurred vision, inflammation of the gums, inflammation of pharynx.- Nausea, vomiting, enteritis, mouth ulcer, diarrhea, abdominal distress (common), loss of appetite, blood in vomit, blood in stool, GI ulceration and bleeding.- Renal failure, blood contains excess amount nitrogen, inflammation of the urinary bladder, blood in urine, severe kidney disease, reproductive disorders, infertility, abortion, fetal defects.- Deficiency of all three blood cell types, bone marrow depression, anemia, bleeding, presence of bacteria in the blood (septicemia).- Elevated LFTs (liver function test), liver damage.- Deaths from interstitial pneumonia, chronic interstitial obstructive lung disease.- Malaise, chills, fever, lower resistance to infections, joint pain, muscle pain, diabetes, osteoporosis, allergic reactions, sudden death.*Do not take medicines containing aspirin, ibuprofen or folic acid while taking this medication.