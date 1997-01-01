Side effect(s) of Methotrexate

Read the side effects of Methotrexate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, fatigue, headache, language disorder, weakness, paresis, convulsions, destruction of the myelin sheaths (IV after cranio spinal irradiation), inflammation of the arachnoid (a covering of the brain), transient paresis, nerve damage.
Skin
-
Redness of the skin, rashes, itching, loss of hair, hives, photosensitivity, pigmentary changes, skin discoloration, dilatation of blood vessels, acne, furunculosis, aggravation of psoriasis by ultraviolet light, severe allergic reactions.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision, inflammation of the gums, inflammation of pharynx.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, enteritis, mouth ulcer, diarrhea, abdominal distress (common), loss of appetite, blood in vomit, blood in stool, GI ulceration and bleeding.
Genitourinary
-
Renal failure, blood contains excess amount nitrogen, inflammation of the urinary bladder, blood in urine, severe kidney disease, reproductive disorders, infertility, abortion, fetal defects.
Blood
-
Deficiency of all three blood cell types, bone marrow depression, anemia, bleeding, presence of bacteria in the blood (septicemia).
Liver
-
Elevated LFTs (liver function test), liver damage.
Respiratory
-
Deaths from interstitial pneumonia, chronic interstitial obstructive lung disease.
Miscellaneous
-
Malaise, chills, fever, lower resistance to infections, joint pain, muscle pain, diabetes, osteoporosis, allergic reactions, sudden death.
Other Precautions :
*Do not take medicines containing aspirin, ibuprofen or folic acid while taking this medication.