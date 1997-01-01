Side effect(s) of Methohexital

Read the side effects of Methohexital as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Circulatory depression, vein inflammation, low blood pressure, fast heart rate and epilepsy associated with cardio respiratory arrest.- Respiratory depression, asthma, hiccups and difficulty in breathing.- Twitching, injury to nerves adjacent to injection site, confusion, restlessness and anxiety may occur.- Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and abnormal liver function tests.- Redness, itching and hives.- Pain at injection site, salivation, headache and nose inflammation.* Provide proper ventilation to patient for easy breathing.