Side effect(s) of Methohexital

Read the side effects of Methohexital as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Circulatory depression, vein inflammation, low blood pressure, fast heart rate and epilepsy associated with cardio respiratory arrest.
Respiratory
-
Respiratory depression, asthma, hiccups and difficulty in breathing.
Central Nervous System
-
Twitching, injury to nerves adjacent to injection site, confusion, restlessness and anxiety may occur.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and abnormal liver function tests.
Allergic
-
Redness, itching and hives.
Other
-
Pain at injection site, salivation, headache and nose inflammation.
Other Precautions :
* Provide proper ventilation to patient for easy breathing.