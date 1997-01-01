Side effect(s) of Methocarbamol

Read the side effects of Methocarbamol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a whole
-
Shock, swelling in the extremities, fever and headache.
Heart
-
Slow heart rate, flushing, low blood pressure, fainting and vein inflammation.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, jaundice, nausea and vomiting.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells.
Immune system
-
Hypersensitivity reactions.
Central Nervous system
-
Memory loss, confusion, double vision, dizziness, lightheadedness, drowsiness, sleeplessness, incoordination, night blindness, sedation, seizures and unsteadiness.
Skin
-
Blurred vision, eye inflammation, nose congestion, metallic taste, itching, rash and hives.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.