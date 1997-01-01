Side effect(s) of Methdilazine

Read the side effects of Methdilazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, CNS depression, headache, tremor, giddiness and paradoxical excitation (children).- Dry mouth, constipation, and gastrointestinal disturbances.- Blurred vision, and sensitivity to light.- Slow or fast heart beat, abnormal heart rhythm and low blood pressure.- Urinary retention and menstrual disorders.- Blood dyscrasis, jaundice, and asthma.* Avoid excess dosage.