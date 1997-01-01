Side effect(s) of Methdilazine

Read the side effects of Methdilazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
Drowsiness, CNS depression, headache, tremor, giddiness and paradoxical excitation (children).
Gastrointestinal
Dry mouth, constipation, and gastrointestinal disturbances.
Eye
Blurred vision, and sensitivity to light.
Heart
Slow or fast heart beat, abnormal heart rhythm and low blood pressure.
Genitourinary
Urinary retention and menstrual disorders.
Miscellaneous
Blood dyscrasis, jaundice, and asthma.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.