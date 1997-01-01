Side effect(s) of Methadone

Read the side effects of Methadone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating.- Weakness, swelling and headache.- Abnormal heart rhythm, slow/fast heart rate, ECG abnormalities, flushing, heart failure, low blood pressure, palpitations, vein inflammation, QT interval prolongation and fainting.- Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, constipation, dry mouth and tongue inflammation.- Weight gain.- Agitation, confusion, disorientation, emotion, anxiety, sleeplessness and seizures.- Lung swelling and respiratory depression.- Itching, hives and rash.- Hallucinations and visual disturbances.- Absence of menstrual periods, reduced sexual activity and/or impotence and urinary retention or hesitancy.* Avoid excess dosage.