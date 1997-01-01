Side effect(s) of Methadone

Read the side effects of Methadone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Lightheadedness, dizziness, sedation, nausea, vomiting and sweating.
Body as a Whole
-
Weakness, swelling and headache.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm, slow/fast heart rate, ECG abnormalities, flushing, heart failure, low blood pressure, palpitations, vein inflammation, QT interval prolongation and fainting.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, loss of appetite, constipation, dry mouth and tongue inflammation.
Metabolic
-
Weight gain.
Central Nervous System
-
Agitation, confusion, disorientation, emotion, anxiety, sleeplessness and seizures.
Respiratory
-
Lung swelling and respiratory depression.
Skin
-
Itching, hives and rash.
Eye and ENT
-
Hallucinations and visual disturbances.
Genitourinary
-
Absence of menstrual periods, reduced sexual activity and/or impotence and urinary retention or hesitancy.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.