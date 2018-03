Read the side effects of Metaxalone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, dizziness, headache, and nervousness or "irritability".- Nausea, vomiting and gastrointestinal upset.- Hypersensitivity reaction, rash with or without pruritus.- Decrease in white blood cells and anemia.- Jaundice.* Avoid excess dosage.