Side effect(s) of Mestranol and Norethindrone

Read the side effects of Mestranol and Norethindrone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache.- Irregular periods.- Breast enlargement, decreased sex drive, vaginal itching or discharge, depression, confusion, headache, weakness, speech disorder, nervousness, dizziness and tiredness.- Stomach cramps, bloating and loss of appetite.- Jaundice, dark urine, shoulder pain and sweating.* Monitor blood sugar level regularly while taking this medication.