Side effect(s) of Mestranol and Norethindrone

Read the side effects of Mestranol and Norethindrone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nausea, vomiting, breast tenderness, vaginal infection, spotting, weight changes and headache.
Genitourinary
-
Irregular periods.
Central Nervous System
-
Breast enlargement, decreased sex drive, vaginal itching or discharge, depression, confusion, headache, weakness, speech disorder, nervousness, dizziness and tiredness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Stomach cramps, bloating and loss of appetite.
Miscellaneous
-
Jaundice, dark urine, shoulder pain and sweating.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor blood sugar level regularly while taking this medication.