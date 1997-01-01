Side effect(s) of Mesalamine(Mesalazine)

Read the side effects of Mesalamine(Mesalazine) as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dilatation of blood vessel, inflammation of heart muscle or pericardium(the covering of the heart), abnormal accumulation of fluid in the pericardial cavity.- Headache, dizziness, weakness, Increased tightness of muscle, fatigue, general discomfort, tiredness, anxiety, migraine, nervousness, tingling, sleeplessness, confusion, depression, emotionallability, peripheral nerve disease, drowsiness, tremor.- Rash, itching, sweating, hair loss, acne, dry skin, skin inflammation that results in reddish, painful, tender lumps, psoriasis, deep ulceration, hives.- Inflammation pharynx, stuffy nose, perception of sound within the human ear in the absence of corresponding external sound, type of dizziness, ear disorder, ear pain, sinusitis, visual abnormalities, inflammation of conjunctiva, sore throat, blurred vision, eye pain, taste perversion.- Abdominal pain, eructation, nausea, abdominal cramps/discomfort, diarrhea, upset stomach, flatulence, constipation, vomiting, ulcerative colitis, gastroenteritis, GI bleeding, rectal disorder, stool abnormalities, bloating, rectal pain, loss of appetite, hemorrhoids, blood in stool, gallstones, dry mouth, increased appetite, oral ulcers, perforated peptic ulcer.- Painful menstruation, urinary tract infection, decreased CrCl, blood in urine, urinary frequency, absence of urine, inflammation of the epididymis, irregular periods, minimal change kidney disease, kidney failure, reversible low sperm, urinary urgency.- Decrease in red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets. Increase in eosinophils, disease of the lymph nodes.- Obstruction of bile flow or secretion, increased transaminases, liver damage (including liver necrosis and liver failure), hepatotoxicity (including cholestatic jaundice, hepatitis, and jaundice).- Pain on insertion of enema tip, rectal pain with suppositories.- Peripheral edema, facial edema.- Back pain, joint pain, muscle pain, joint disorder, inflammation of joints, gout, neck pain.- Difficulty in breathing, inflammation of bronchus, cold, increased cough, sore throat, eosinophil accumulates in the lung, exacerbated asthma, scaring of lungs, inflammation of pleura.- Pain, fever, flu syndrome, chest pain, chills, infection, itching, rapid swelling of dermis, drug fever, Kawasaki-like syndrome, lupus-like syndrome, autoimmune disease.*Consult with your doctor for dosage changes.