Side effect(s) of Meropenem

Read the side effects of Meropenem as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Pain, abdominal pain, chest pain, fever, back pain, abdominal enlargement, chills and pelvic pain.- Heart failure, heart arrest, fast/slow heart rate, high/low blood pressure, heart attack, blood clot in lungs and fainting.- Oral infection, loss of appetite, indigestion and intestinal obstruction.- Anemia and increased blood volume.- Peripheral edema and poor oxygen supply.- Sleeplessness, agitation, confusion, dizziness, seizure, tingling, hallucinations, drowsiness, anxiety, depression and weakness.- Respiratory disorder, difficulty in breathing, wheezing, pleural effusion, asthma, cough increased and lung swelling.- Hives, sweating and skin ulcer.- Painful urination, kidney failure, vaginal infection and urinary incontinence.- Jaundice and liver failure.- Anaphylaxis and Stevens-Johnsons sydrome.*Long term or repeated use of this medication may cause secondary infection.