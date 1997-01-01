Side effect(s) of Meropenem

Read the side effects of Meropenem as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Pain, abdominal pain, chest pain, fever, back pain, abdominal enlargement, chills and pelvic pain.
Heart
-
Heart failure, heart arrest, fast/slow heart rate, high/low blood pressure, heart attack, blood clot in lungs and fainting.
Gastrointestinal
-
Oral infection, loss of appetite, indigestion and intestinal obstruction.
Blood
-
Anemia and increased blood volume.
Metabolic
-
Peripheral edema and poor oxygen supply.
Central Nervous System
-
Sleeplessness, agitation, confusion, dizziness, seizure, tingling, hallucinations, drowsiness, anxiety, depression and weakness.
Respiratory
-
Respiratory disorder, difficulty in breathing, wheezing, pleural effusion, asthma, cough increased and lung swelling.
Skin
-
Hives, sweating and skin ulcer.
Genitourinary
-
Painful urination, kidney failure, vaginal infection and urinary incontinence.
Liver
-
Jaundice and liver failure.
Potentially Fatal
-
Anaphylaxis and Stevens-Johnsons sydrome.
Other Precautions :
*Long term or repeated use of this medication may cause secondary infection.