Side effect(s) of Mepivacaine

Read the side effects of Mepivacaine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Restlessness, anxiety, dizziness, ringing in the ear, blurred vision, or tremors.
Heart
-
Decreased cardiac output, heart block, low/high blood pressure, slow heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, and possibly cardiac arrest.
Allergic Reactions
-
Hives, itching, redness, angioneurotic edema (including laryngeal edema), fast heart rate, sneezing, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, fainting, excessive sweating, elevated temperature.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.