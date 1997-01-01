Side effect(s) of Mephobarbital

Read the side effects of Mephobarbital as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Drowsiness.
Central Nervous System
-
Agitation, confusion, incoordination, CNS depression, abnormal dreams, nervousness, psychiatric disturbances, hallucinations, sleeplessness, anxiety, dizziness, thinking abnormality.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Heart
-
Slow heart rate, low blood pressure, and fainting.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, constipation.
Others
-
Headache, hypersensitivity reactions such as angioedema, skin rashes; fever, liver damage, anemia.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage