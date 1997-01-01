Side effect(s) of Menotropins

Read the side effects of Menotropins as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fast heart rate and vascular complications.- Headache, dizziness, malaise and migraine.- Flushing and body rashes.- Nausea, abdominal pain, abdominal fullness, abdominal cramping, enlarged abdomen, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and bloating.- Ovarian hyper stimulation syndrome (OHSS), vaginal bleeding, ovarian enlargement, pain following retrieval of eggs for in vitro fertilization, pelvic cramps, uterine spasm, breast tenderness, hot flashes, menstrual disorder, pelvic disorder, pelvic pain and pregnancy outside the uterine cavity.- Sensitivity including febrile reactions, flu-like symptoms (eg, chills, fever, musculoskeletal aches, joint pains and nausea.- Injection site edema or reaction, irritation, pain, rash and swelling.- Back pain.- Respiratory disorder, increased cough, difficulty in breathing, pulmonary and respiratory complications and fast breathing.- Elevated estradiol, infection and presence of blood in the peritoneal cavity.*Do not reuse needles, syringes, or other materials. Dispose properly after use.