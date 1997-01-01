Side effect(s) of Melphalan

Read the side effects of Melphalan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most common
-
Bone marrow suppression.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and oral ulceration.
Liver
-
Abnormal liver function, jaundice and liver inflammation.
Miscellaneous
-
Lung scar, lung inflammation, skin hypersensitivity, rash, inflammation of blood vessels, hair loss and anemia.
Allergic reactions
-
Hives, swelling, and rarely shock.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.