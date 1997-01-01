Side effect(s) of Meloxicam

Read the side effects of Meloxicam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, cardiac failure, hypertension, heart attack, fast heart rate, risk of blood clots and stroke.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, sleeplessness, abnormal dreaming, anxiety, confusion, convulsions, depression, fatigue, increased appetite, nervousness, general discomfort, drowsiness, tremor and vertigo.
Skin
-
Rash, itching, hair loss, swelling of the skin, skin eruption, increased sweating, photosensitivity reaction, redness of the skin and multiforme(allergic reaction that occurs in response to medications).
Eye and ENT
-
Inflammation of pharynx, abnormal vision, inflammation of conjunctiva, taste perversion and abnormal noise in the ear.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, constipation, flatulence, vomiting, dry mouth, duodenal ulcer, eructation, difficult and painful swallowing, gastric ulcer, heart burn, GI bleeding and blood vomiting.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection, frequent urination, albumin in urine, increased BUN(Blood, Urea, Nitrogen) and creatinine, blood in urine and kidney failure.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells, platelets and easy bruising.
Liver
-
Increased liver enzymes, bilirubinemia, inflammation of liver and liver failure.
Metabolic
-
Dehydration, weight loss or gain.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain, back pain, joint-related signs and symptoms.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, coughing, asthma and shortness of breath.
Miscellaneous
-
Influenza-like symptoms, swelling of leg, household accidents, allergic reaction, face edema, fever and hot flushes.
Other Precautions :
*Do not change the dosage without consulting with your doctor.