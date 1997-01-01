Side effect(s) of Meloxicam

Read the side effects of Meloxicam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, cardiac failure, hypertension, heart attack, fast heart rate, risk of blood clots and stroke.- Headache, dizziness, sleeplessness, abnormal dreaming, anxiety, confusion, convulsions, depression, fatigue, increased appetite, nervousness, general discomfort, drowsiness, tremor and vertigo.- Rash, itching, hair loss, swelling of the skin, skin eruption, increased sweating, photosensitivity reaction, redness of the skin and multiforme(allergic reaction that occurs in response to medications).- Inflammation of pharynx, abnormal vision, inflammation of conjunctiva, taste perversion and abnormal noise in the ear.- Indigestion, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, constipation, flatulence, vomiting, dry mouth, duodenal ulcer, eructation, difficult and painful swallowing, gastric ulcer, heart burn, GI bleeding and blood vomiting.- Urinary tract infection, frequent urination, albumin in urine, increased BUN(Blood, Urea, Nitrogen) and creatinine, blood in urine and kidney failure.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells, platelets and easy bruising.- Increased liver enzymes, bilirubinemia, inflammation of liver and liver failure.- Dehydration, weight loss or gain.- Muscle pain, back pain, joint-related signs and symptoms.- Upper respiratory tract infection, coughing, asthma and shortness of breath.- Influenza-like symptoms, swelling of leg, household accidents, allergic reaction, face edema, fever and hot flushes.*Do not change the dosage without consulting with your doctor.