Side effect(s) of Meloxicam

Read the side effects of Meloxicam as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart- Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, cardiac failure, hypertension, heart attack, fast heart rate, risk of blood clots and stroke.

Central Nervous System- Headache, dizziness, sleeplessness, abnormal dreaming, anxiety, confusion, convulsions, depression, fatigue, increased appetite, nervousness, general discomfort, drowsiness, tremor and vertigo.

Skin- Rash, itching, hair loss, swelling of the skin, skin eruption, increased sweating, photosensitivity reaction, redness of the skin and multiforme(allergic reaction that occurs in response to medications).

Eye and ENT- Inflammation of pharynx, abnormal vision, inflammation of conjunctiva, taste perversion and abnormal noise in the ear.

Gastrointestinal- Indigestion, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, constipation, flatulence, vomiting, dry mouth, duodenal ulcer, eructation, difficult and painful swallowing, gastric ulcer, heart burn, GI bleeding and blood vomiting.

Genitourinary- Urinary tract infection, frequent urination, albumin in urine, increased BUN(Blood, Urea, Nitrogen) and creatinine, blood in urine and kidney failure.

Blood- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells, platelets and easy bruising.

Liver- Increased liver enzymes, bilirubinemia, inflammation of liver and liver failure.

Metabolic- Dehydration, weight loss or gain.

Musculoskeletal- Muscle pain, back pain, joint-related signs and symptoms.

Respiratory- Upper respiratory tract infection, coughing, asthma and shortness of breath.

Miscellaneous- Influenza-like symptoms, swelling of leg, household accidents, allergic reaction, face edema, fever and hot flushes.
Other Precautions : *Do not change the dosage without consulting with your doctor.

Meloxicam - Information

Meloxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, swelling, and stiffness caused by breakdown of joints. It is also used in children 2 years of age and older for juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (a type of arthritis that affects children). It prevents the
Trade Names
Artaz (15 mg) | Artaz (7.5mg) | Ecwin (15mg) | Ecwin (7.5 mg) | M Cam (15 mg) | M -Cam (7.5mg) | Malaron | Malaron 100ml | Mel -OD | Mel -OD (15 mg) | Melflam | Melflam (15 mg) | Melo | Melo (15 mg) | Melodol | Meloflam (15 mg) | Meloflam (7.5 mg) | Melogesic | Melogesic Mintabs | Melogesic Mintabs (15 mg) |
