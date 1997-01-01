Side effect(s) of Mefenamic Acid

Read the side effects of Mefenamic Acid as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, flatulence, gross bleeding/perforation, gastric/peptic ulcers, heartburn, nausea, mouth ulcer, GI ulcers, vomiting, anemia, elevated liver enzymes, and blood vomiting.
Body as a whole
-
Fever, infection and sepsis.
Heart
-
Heart failure, high blood pressure, fast heart rate and fainting.
Liver
-
Liver inflammation and jaundice.
Blood
-
Eosinophilia, decrease in white blood cells, bruising, blood in stool and rectal bleeding.
Metabolic
-
Weight changes.
Central Nervous system
-
Anxiety, weakness, confusion, depression, dream abnormalities, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, uneasiness, headache, nervousness, tingling and tremors.
Respiratory
-
Asthma and difficulty in breathing.
Skin
-
Hair loss, sensitivity to light, itching and increased sweating.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision and ringing in the ear.
Genitourinary
-
Bladder inflammation, painful urination, blood in urine and kidney failure.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.