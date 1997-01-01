Side effect(s) of Mefenamic Acid

Read the side effects of Mefenamic Acid as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, flatulence, gross bleeding/perforation, gastric/peptic ulcers, heartburn, nausea, mouth ulcer, GI ulcers, vomiting, anemia, elevated liver enzymes, and blood vomiting.- Fever, infection and sepsis.- Heart failure, high blood pressure, fast heart rate and fainting.- Liver inflammation and jaundice.- Eosinophilia, decrease in white blood cells, bruising, blood in stool and rectal bleeding.- Weight changes.- Anxiety, weakness, confusion, depression, dream abnormalities, drowsiness, dizziness, sleeplessness, uneasiness, headache, nervousness, tingling and tremors.- Asthma and difficulty in breathing.- Hair loss, sensitivity to light, itching and increased sweating.- Blurred vision and ringing in the ear.- Bladder inflammation, painful urination, blood in urine and kidney failure.* Avoid excess dosage.