Read the side effects of Meclofenamate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, nausea with or without vomiting and abdominal pain.- Swelling.- Rash, hives, itching, hair loss and redness of the skin.- Headache and dizziness.- Ringing in the ear.- Nighttime urination.* Avoid excess dosage.