Side effect(s) of Mecasermin [rDNA origin] Injection

Read the side effects of Mecasermin [rDNA origin] Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Decreased blood sugar, allergic reactions, stroke, tonsils growth.
General
-
Lump under the skin, bruising.
Infection
-
Ear infection.
Respiratory
-
Snoring.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness and convulsions.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting.
ENT
-
Hearing sensitivity, fluid in middle ear, ear pain, abnormal tumor in the middle ear.
Heart
-
Heart murmur.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, pain in extremity.
Blood
-
Thymus hypertrophy.
♦Skin
-Hair loss
.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.