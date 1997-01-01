Side effect(s) of Mecasermin [rDNA origin] Injection

♦

Hair loss

Read the side effects of Mecasermin [rDNA origin] Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Decreased blood sugar, allergic reactions, stroke, tonsils growth.- Lump under the skin, bruising.- Ear infection.- Snoring.- Headache, dizziness and convulsions.- Vomiting.- Hearing sensitivity, fluid in middle ear, ear pain, abnormal tumor in the middle ear.- Heart murmur.- Joint pain, pain in extremity.- Thymus hypertrophy.* Avoid excess dosage.