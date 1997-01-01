Side effect(s) of Mecamylamine

Read the side effects of Mecamylamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
- Obstruction of the intestine, constipation, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite, inflammation of tongue and dryness of mouth.
Heart
- Fainting and low blood pressure.
Central Nervous System
- Dizziness, epilepsy, jerking, mental aberrations, tremor and tingling.
Respiratory
- Lung swelling and fibrosis.
Genitourinary
- Urinary retention, impotence and decreased libido.
Eye
- Blurred vision and dilated pupils.
Miscellaneous
- Weakness, fatigue and sedation.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption.
* Patient may develop with increased risk of diarrhea, if it so stop the medication.