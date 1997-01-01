Side effect(s) of Mecamylamine

Read the side effects of Mecamylamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Obstruction of the intestine, constipation, vomiting, nausea, loss of appetite, inflammation of tongue and dryness of mouth.- Fainting and low blood pressure.- Dizziness, epilepsy, jerking, mental aberrations, tremor and tingling.- Lung swelling and fibrosis.- Urinary retention, impotence and decreased libido.- Blurred vision and dilated pupils.- Weakness, fatigue and sedation.* Avoid alcohol consumption.* Patient may develop with increased risk of diarrhea, if it so stop the medication.