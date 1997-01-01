Side effect(s) of Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine

Read the side effects of Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as whole
-
Fever, serious allergic reactions, sore throat and burning sensation at the injection site region.
Respiratory
-
Cough, sore throat and lung inflammation.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, headache and fainting.
Skin
-
Rash.
Heart
-
Inflammation of blood vessels.
Gastrointestinal
-
Inflammation of pancreas, diarrhea, vomiting and nausea.
Metabolic
-
Increased sugar level.
Ear
-
Deafness.
Other Precautions :
* Tuberculosis treatment should be started prior to vaccine administration.