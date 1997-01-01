Side effect(s) of Maprotiline

Read the side effects of Maprotiline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness.- Dizziness, lightheadedness, fatigue and drowsiness.- Nausea, vomiting and constipation.- Irregular heart rate.- Difficulty in urination, frequent urination and changes in sex drive.- Fever, chills, sore throat, flu-like symptoms, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing and excessive sweating.* Avoid exposure to sunlight; otherwise it may cause sunburn easily.* Avoid excess dosage.