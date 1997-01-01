Side effect(s) of Maprotiline

Read the side effects of Maprotiline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
Dry mouth, daytime sleeping, vertigo, blurred vision, constipation, headache and nervousness.
Central Nervous System
Dizziness, lightheadedness, fatigue and drowsiness.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, vomiting and constipation.
Heart
Irregular heart rate.
Genitourinary
Difficulty in urination, frequent urination and changes in sex drive.
Miscellaneous
Fever, chills, sore throat, flu-like symptoms, blurred vision, difficulty in breathing and excessive sweating.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid exposure to sunlight; otherwise it may cause sunburn easily.
* Avoid excess dosage.