Side effect(s) of Lymphocyte Immune Globulin- Anti-thymocyte

Read the side effects of Lymphocyte Immune Globulin- Anti-thymocyte as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, rectal fissure and mouth ulcer.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain and back pain.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing and abnormal breathing sound.
Heart
-
Chest pain and low blood pressure.
Skin
-
Rash, itching and hives.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, chills, decrease in white blood cells/platelet counts and pain at injection site.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.