Side effect(s) of Lymphocyte Immune Globulin- Anti-thymocyte

Read the side effects of Lymphocyte Immune Globulin- Anti-thymocyte as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, rectal fissure and mouth ulcer.- Headache.- Joint pain and back pain.- Difficulty in breathing and abnormal breathing sound.- Chest pain and low blood pressure.- Rash, itching and hives.- Fever, chills, decrease in white blood cells/platelet counts and pain at injection site.* Avoid excess dosage.