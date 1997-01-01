Side effect(s) of Loxapine

Read the side effects of Loxapine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, faintness, staggering gait, muscle twitching, weakness, sleeplessness, agitation, tension, seizures, slurred speech, numbness and confusion.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate, low/high blood pressure, lightheadedness and fainting.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Skin
-
Skin inflammation, swelling, itching, rash, hair loss and scaling.
Anticholinergic
-
Dry mouth, nose congestion, constipation, blurred vision, urinary retention and intestinal obstruction.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, jaundice and/liver inflammation.
Others
-
Weight gain, weight loss, difficulty in breathing, fever, flushing, headache, tingling, increased thirst, absence of menstrual period, breast enlargement in male and menstrual irregularity.
Other Precautions :
* Some patients may develop with involuntary movements; if it so consult with your doctor.
* Avoid excess dosage.