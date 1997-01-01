Side effect(s) of Loxapine

Read the side effects of Loxapine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, faintness, staggering gait, muscle twitching, weakness, sleeplessness, agitation, tension, seizures, slurred speech, numbness and confusion.- Fast heart rate, low/high blood pressure, lightheadedness and fainting.- Decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Skin inflammation, swelling, itching, rash, hair loss and scaling.- Dry mouth, nose congestion, constipation, blurred vision, urinary retention and intestinal obstruction.- Nausea, jaundice and/liver inflammation.- Weight gain, weight loss, difficulty in breathing, fever, flushing, headache, tingling, increased thirst, absence of menstrual period, breast enlargement in male and menstrual irregularity.* Some patients may develop with involuntary movements; if it so consult with your doctor.* Avoid excess dosage.