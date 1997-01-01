Side effect(s) of Loteprednol

Read the side effects of Loteprednol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache.- Runny nose and inflammation of pharynx.- Abnormal vision/blurring, burning sensation on instillation, swelling (or edema) of the conjunctiva, dry eyes, itching, conjunctivitis/irritation, corneal abnormalities, glaucoma, optic nerve injury, posterior sub capsular cataracts, changes in visual acuity, field defects, secondary ocular infection.*Monitor eye pressure while using it for long term.