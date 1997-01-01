Side effect(s) of Losartan

Read the side effects of Losartan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Swelling, abdominal pain, chest pain, nausea, headache, inflammation of pharynx, diarrhea, indigestion, muscle pain, sleeplessness, cough and sinus disorder.- Facial swelling, fever and fainting.- Chest pain, low blood pressure, heart attack, fast heart rate and slow heart rate.- Loss of appetite, constipation, tooth pain, dry mouth, flatulence, stomach inflammation and vomiting.- Anemia.- Gout.- Arm pain, hip pain, joint swelling, knee pain, shoulder pain, stiffness, joint pain, joint inflammation, muscle weakness/cramp and back pain.- Anxiety, incoordination, confusion, depression, dream abnormality, sensory loss, decreased sexual activity, memory loss, migraine, nervousness, tingling, numbness, weakness, burning pain , sleep disorder, drowsiness, tremor and unsteadiness.- Difficulty in breathing, lung inflammation, nose bleed, nose inflammation, respiratory congestion and upper respiratory tract infection.- Hair loss, skin inflammation, dry skin, redness, flushing, sensitivity to light, itching, rash, sweating and hives.- Blurred vision, burning/stinging in the eye, taste perversion, ringing in the ear and decrease in vision.- Impotence, nighttime urination, urinary frequency and urinary tract infection.* Avoid excess dosage.