Side effect(s) of Lorcaserin

Read the side effects of Lorcaserin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache, depression and dizziness.
Heart
-
High blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, diarrhea, constipation, dry mouth, vomiting, toothache.
General
-
Fatigue, swelling in the extremities.
Immune System
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, throat inflammation, seasonal allergy, urinary tract infection, stomach flu.
Metabolic
-
Decrease in blood sugar, worsening of diabetes mellitus, decreased appetite.
Musculoskeletal
-
Back pain, muscles and joint pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, anxiety, sleeplessness, stress and depression.
Respiratory
-
Cough, throat pain, nose block.
Skin
-
Rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.