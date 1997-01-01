Side effect(s) of Lorcaserin

Read the side effects of Lorcaserin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, depression and dizziness.- High blood pressure.- Nausea, diarrhea, constipation, dry mouth, vomiting, toothache.- Fatigue, swelling in the extremities.- Upper respiratory tract infection, throat inflammation, seasonal allergy, urinary tract infection, stomach flu.- Decrease in blood sugar, worsening of diabetes mellitus, decreased appetite.- Back pain, muscles and joint pain.- Headache, dizziness, anxiety, sleeplessness, stress and depression.- Cough, throat pain, nose block.- Rash.* Avoid excess dosage.