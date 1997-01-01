Side effect(s) of Loratadine

Read the side effects of Loratadine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness.- Increased tears, salivation, flushing, impotence, increased sweating and thirst.- Swelling in the extremities, weakness, back pain, blurred vision, chest pain, earache, eye pain, fever, leg cramps, uneasiness, rigors, ringing in the ear and weight gain.- High/low blood pressure, palpitations, fast heart rate and fainting.- Increased muscle tone, tingling, tremor and unsteadiness.- Altered taste, loss of appetite, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, flatulence, hiccups, increased appetite, loose stools and vomiting.- Joint/muscle pain.- Agitation, memory loss, confusion, decreased sexual drive, depression, impaired concentration, sleeplessness and irritability.- Breast pain, painful menstruation and vaginal inflammation.- Asthma, coughing, difficulty in breathing, bloodstained sputum, nasal dryness, inflammation of sinus and sneezing.* Avoid excess dosage.