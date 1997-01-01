Side effect(s) of Loratadine

Read the side effects of Loratadine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Fatigue, giddiness, dizziness, dry mouth, headache, nausea and drowsiness.
Metabolic
-
Increased tears, salivation, flushing, impotence, increased sweating and thirst.
Body as a Whole
-
Swelling in the extremities, weakness, back pain, blurred vision, chest pain, earache, eye pain, fever, leg cramps, uneasiness, rigors, ringing in the ear and weight gain.
Heart
-
High/low blood pressure, palpitations, fast heart rate and fainting.
Central Nervous System
-
Increased muscle tone, tingling, tremor and unsteadiness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Altered taste, loss of appetite, constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, flatulence, hiccups, increased appetite, loose stools and vomiting.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint/muscle pain.
Psychiatric
-
Agitation, memory loss, confusion, decreased sexual drive, depression, impaired concentration, sleeplessness and irritability.
Reproductive
-
Breast pain, painful menstruation and vaginal inflammation.
Respiratory System
-
Asthma, coughing, difficulty in breathing, bloodstained sputum, nasal dryness, inflammation of sinus and sneezing.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.